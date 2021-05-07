Day Trading Guide for May 7, 2021

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
₹1401 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1420
|
1450
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,420
₹1361 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1325
1370
|
1400
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,340 if it breaks out of ₹1,370
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
199
205
|
207
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹199 as the price action shows bullish inclination
₹110 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
107
114
|
117
Go short in the stock of ONGC with tight stop-loss if it breaks below the support of ₹110
₹1931 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1880
1935
|
1980
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock breaches the resistance at ₹1,935
₹355 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
356
|
360
Refrain from initiating fresh positions on either side as the trend appears unclear on the chart
₹3111 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3100
3050
3150
|
3200
Fresh long positions are recommended with stop-loss ₹3,075 as the stock appears bullish
14770 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14750
14700
14860
|
14930
Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 14,715 as the contract is likely to rally
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...