₹1514 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1465

1545

1580

Go long now and on dips at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹1573 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1520

1590

1635

Go long only on a break above 1590 with a stop-loss at 1580

₹349 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

344

339

351

353

Go long on a break above 351. Stop-loss can be kept at 349

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

132

138

140

Bullish. Take fresh longs. Keep a very tight stop-loss at 133.

₹2530 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2480

2560

2600

Can rise from here. Go long now with a stop-loss at 2505

₹577 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

571

582

586

Just above a support. Go long now with a stop-loss at 573

₹3260 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3220

3195

3270

3320

Wait for dips. Initiate fresh longs at 3330. Keep the stop-loss 3210.

18215 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18120

18000

18230

18350

Take fresh longs only on a break above 18230 with a stop-loss at 18190

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

