₹1514 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1465
1545
1580
Go long now and on dips at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹1573 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1520
1590
1635
Go long only on a break above 1590 with a stop-loss at 1580
₹349 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
344
339
351
353
Go long on a break above 351. Stop-loss can be kept at 349
₹135 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
132
138
140
Bullish. Take fresh longs. Keep a very tight stop-loss at 133.
₹2530 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2480
2560
2600
Can rise from here. Go long now with a stop-loss at 2505
₹577 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
571
582
586
Just above a support. Go long now with a stop-loss at 573
₹3260 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3220
3195
3270
3320
Wait for dips. Initiate fresh longs at 3330. Keep the stop-loss 3210.
18215 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18120
18000
18230
18350
Take fresh longs only on a break above 18230 with a stop-loss at 18190
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.