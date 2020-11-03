Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 03, 2020

| Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

₹1215 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1185

1230

1245

As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term stance stays positive. Buy on declines

₹1072 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1060

1050

1084

1097

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rally above ₹1,084 levels

₹166 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

169

172

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹169 levels

₹65 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

63

61

67

70

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹63 levels

₹1877 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1825

1900

1930

The stock has reached the oversold territory and a corrective bounce is likely. Go long above ₹1,900 levels

₹196 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

200

207

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹200

₹2603 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2580

2560

2630

2660

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,630 levels

11681 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11620

11560

11735

11785

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract gains above 11,735 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

