Day Trading Guide for November 03, 2020

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1185
1230
|
1245
As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term stance stays positive. Buy on declines
₹1072 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1060
1050
1084
|
1097
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rally above ₹1,084 levels
₹166 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
169
|
172
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹169 levels
₹65 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
63
61
67
|
70
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹63 levels
₹1877 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1825
1900
|
1930
The stock has reached the oversold territory and a corrective bounce is likely. Go long above ₹1,900 levels
₹196 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
200
|
207
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹200
₹2603 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2580
2560
2630
|
2660
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,630 levels
11681 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11620
11560
11735
|
11785
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract gains above 11,735 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...