₹1508 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1436
1540
1600
Go long on a bounce from 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹1530 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1475
1555
1585
Wait for dips. Go long at 1515. Stop-loss can be kept at 1495
₹354 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
352
349
359
364
Go long now and on dips at 353. Keep the stop-loss at 350
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
135
133
137
139
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock
₹2556 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2540
2520
2560
2590
Go long only on a break above 2560 with a stop-loss at 2545
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
579
570
587
593
Go long on a reversal from 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577
₹3207 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3170
3220
3250
Can rise from here. Go long now and at 3195. Keep the stop-loss at 3180
18121 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18070
18000
18165
18250
Initiate longs only on a break above 18165. Keep the stop-loss at 18120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
