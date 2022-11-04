₹1508 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1436

1540

1600

Go long on a bounce from 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹1530 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1475

1555

1585

Wait for dips. Go long at 1515. Stop-loss can be kept at 1495

₹354 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

352

349

359

364

Go long now and on dips at 353. Keep the stop-loss at 350

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

135

133

137

139

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock

₹2556 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2540

2520

2560

2590

Go long only on a break above 2560 with a stop-loss at 2545

₹585 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

579

570

587

593

Go long on a reversal from 579. Stop-loss can be kept at 577

₹3207 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3170

3220

3250

Can rise from here. Go long now and at 3195. Keep the stop-loss at 3180

18121 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18070

18000

18165

18250

Initiate longs only on a break above 18165. Keep the stop-loss at 18120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   