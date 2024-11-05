₹1714 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1675
1725
1750
Go long only above 1725. Keep the stop-loss at 1715
₹1765 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1720
1785
1815
Wait for a rise. Go long at 1780 with a stop-loss at 1795
₹485 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
476
489
494
Go long now and at 482. Stop-loss can be kept at 479
₹265 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
255
268
273
Go long only above 268. Stop-loss can be kept at 266
₹1302 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1285
1260
1310
1320
Go short only below 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1295
₹830 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
823
817
835
843
Go long only above 835. Stop-loss can be kept at 833
₹3962 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3930
3910
4000
4030
Go short on a break below 3930. Keep the stop-loss at 3940
24100 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23920
23800
24200
24350
Go long on a break above 24200. Keep the stop-loss at 24140
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
