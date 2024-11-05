₹1714 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1675

1725

1750

Go long only above 1725. Keep the stop-loss at 1715

₹1765 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1720

1785

1815

Wait for a rise. Go long at 1780 with a stop-loss at 1795

₹485 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

476

489

494

Go long now and at 482. Stop-loss can be kept at 479

₹265 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

255

268

273

Go long only above 268. Stop-loss can be kept at 266

₹1302 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1285

1260

1310

1320

Go short only below 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1295

₹830 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

823

817

835

843

Go long only above 835. Stop-loss can be kept at 833

₹3962 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3930

3910

4000

4030

Go short on a break below 3930. Keep the stop-loss at 3940

24100 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23920

23800

24200

24350

Go long on a break above 24200. Keep the stop-loss at 24140

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

