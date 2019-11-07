Day Trading Guide for November 7, 2019

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1256 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1240
1265
|
1282
The stock has reached the upper end of the recent range and hence intiate short positions with tight stop-loss.
₹712 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
710
700
715
|
736
Short-term trend remains bullish and so long positions can be initiated in dips with stop-loss at ₹695 levels.
₹261 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
257
266
|
269
Stock of ITC is bullish in the near-term. Initiate fresh buys with a stop-loss at ₹257 levels.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
149
|
152
ONGC is approaching an important support. One can buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss at ₹143 levels.
₹1434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1390
1445
|
1460
The stock continues its corrective decline. Initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹1450 levels.
₹317 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
312
303
327
|
335
Short-term trend looks to be on the upside and one can buy the stock in dips with stop-loss at ₹312 level.
₹2188 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2180
2160
2220
|
2240
Near-term outlook is negative and the stock is trading below a key level. Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹2220 levels
12008 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11966
11930
12050
|
12100
The contract registers a fresh high and sentiment looks positive. Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
