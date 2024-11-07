₹1754 • HDFC Bank

1740

1725

1765

1800

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1765; keep stop-loss at 1750.

₹1824 • Infosys

1800

1770

1845

1885

Go long now and on a dip to 1800; place a stop-loss at 1770.

₹481 • ITC

477

470

485

493

Short the stock if it slips below 477; place a stop-loss at 485.

₹269 • ONGC

265

260

270

280

Go long if the stock breaks out 270; keep a stop-loss at 265.

₹1325 • Reliance Ind.

1310

1285

1330

1350

Buy the stock after it breaks out of 1330; place stop-loss 1310.

₹854 • SBI

845

830

860

880

Go long on the stock if it dips to 845; place a stop-loss at 830.

₹4138 • TCS

4080

4000

4200

4300

Initiate fresh longs now and at 4080; keep stop-loss at 4300.

24592 • Nifty 50 Futures

24400

24250

24630

24750

Buy if the contract rallies past 24630; place a stop-loss at 24500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

