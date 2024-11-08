₹1746 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1725

1765

1800

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1765; keep stop-loss at 1750.

₹1802 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1770

1845

1885

Go long on the stock at the current level; place stop-loss at 1770.

₹478 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

477

470

485

493

Short the stock if it slips below 477; place a stop-loss at 485.

₹266 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

270

280

Go short if the stock breaks below 265; keep a stop-loss at 270.

₹1305 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1285

1250

1330

1350

Sell the stock if it breaks below 1300; place a stop-loss 1330.

₹859 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

850

840

860

880

Buy the stock if it surpasses to 860; place a stop-loss at 850.

₹4149 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4080

4000

4200

4300

Initiate fresh longs now and at 4080; keep stop-loss at 4300.

24281 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24250

24000

24350

24500

Sell the contract if it falls below 24250; place a stop-loss at 24350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

