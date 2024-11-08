₹1746 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1725
1765
1800
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1765; keep stop-loss at 1750.
₹1802 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1770
1845
1885
Go long on the stock at the current level; place stop-loss at 1770.
₹478 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
477
470
485
493
Short the stock if it slips below 477; place a stop-loss at 485.
₹266 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
260
270
280
Go short if the stock breaks below 265; keep a stop-loss at 270.
₹1305 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1285
1250
1330
1350
Sell the stock if it breaks below 1300; place a stop-loss 1330.
₹859 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
850
840
860
880
Buy the stock if it surpasses to 860; place a stop-loss at 850.
₹4149 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4080
4000
4200
4300
Initiate fresh longs now and at 4080; keep stop-loss at 4300.
24281 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24250
24000
24350
24500
Sell the contract if it falls below 24250; place a stop-loss at 24350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.