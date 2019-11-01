Day Trading Guide for November 1, 2019

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1229 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1204
1245
1260
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,220 levels
₹685 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
674
665
695
710
Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹674 levels
₹257 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
254
251
260
263
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹260 levels
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
137
134
143
146
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹137 levels
₹1464 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1477
1490
The stock can witness a corrective decline. Go short with a tight stop-loss on a fall below ₹1,450 levels
₹312 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
303
293
320
330
Last session, the stock breached a key resistance backed with good volume. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss
₹2270 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2230
2290
2310
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,250 levels
11878 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11830
11780
11930
11980
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,930 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
