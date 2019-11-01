Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 1, 2019

| Updated on October 31, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1204

1245

1260

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,220 levels

 

₹685 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

674

665

695

710

Near-term view is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹674 levels

 

₹257 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

254

251

260

263

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹260 levels

 

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

134

143

146

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹137 levels

 

₹1464 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1477

1490

The stock can witness a corrective decline. Go short with a tight stop-loss on a fall below ₹1,450 levels

 

₹312 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

303

293

320

330

Last session, the stock breached a key resistance backed with good volume. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹2270 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2230

2290

2310

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,250 levels

 

11878 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11830

11780

11930

11980

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,930 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 01, 2019
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7