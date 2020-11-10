Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 10, 2020

Published on November 10, 2020

₹1340 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1310

1355

1365

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intraday dips to buy with a stop-loss at ₹1,325 levels

₹1136 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1125

1113

1147

1160

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,147 levels

₹172 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

166

175

178

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹175 levels

₹68 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

63

69

71

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹66 levels

₹2050 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2010

2070

2100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,070 levels

₹219 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

206

225

230

The stock of SBI continues to test a key resistance at ₹220. Go long on a strong rally above ₹225 levels

₹2725 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2670

2750

2775

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,700 levels

12467 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12400

12330

12520

12580

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,400 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

