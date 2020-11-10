Day Trading Guide for November 10, 2020

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
₹1340 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1325
1310
1355
|
1365
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intraday dips to buy with a stop-loss at ₹1,325 levels
₹1136 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1125
1113
1147
|
1160
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,147 levels
₹172 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
166
175
|
178
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹175 levels
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
63
69
|
71
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹66 levels
₹2050 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2030
2010
2070
|
2100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,070 levels
₹219 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
206
225
|
230
The stock of SBI continues to test a key resistance at ₹220. Go long on a strong rally above ₹225 levels
₹2725 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2670
2750
|
2775
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,700 levels
12467 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12400
12330
12520
|
12580
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,400 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
