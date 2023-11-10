₹1487 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1462
1500
1520
No clear trend in the stock; do not initiate fresh positions.
₹1375 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1365
1355
1380
1400
Buy if the stock moves past 1380; stop-loss at 1370.
₹434 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
432
426
437
440
Stay out as the stock is not trending.
₹193 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
190
195
197
Go long if the stock bounces off 192; stop-loss at 190.
₹2310 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2270
2340
2360
Go short if the stock breaks below 2300; stop-loss at 2315.
₹578 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
560
582
590
Buy if the stock breaks out of 582; stop-loss at 577.
₹3348 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3330
3300
3390
3415
Oscillating within a range; refrain from taking intraday trades.
19476 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19475
19415
19530
19640
Trade along the direction of the break of 19475-19530 range.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.