₹1487 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1462

1500

1520

No clear trend in the stock; do not initiate fresh positions.

₹1375 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1355

1380

1400

Buy if the stock moves past 1380; stop-loss at 1370.

₹434 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

432

426

437

440

Stay out as the stock is not trending.

₹193 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

190

195

197

Go long if the stock bounces off 192; stop-loss at 190.

₹2310 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2270

2340

2360

Go short if the stock breaks below 2300; stop-loss at 2315.

₹578 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

560

582

590

Buy if the stock breaks out of 582; stop-loss at 577.

₹3348 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3330

3300

3390

3415

Oscillating within a range; refrain from taking intraday trades.

19476 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19475

19415

19530

19640

Trade along the direction of the break of 19475-19530 range.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

