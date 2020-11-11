Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 11, 2020

| Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

₹1393 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1360

1405

1420

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of reverses higher from ₹1,380 levels

₹1090 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1077

1060

1105

1120

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹1,077 levels

₹178 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

181

183

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹175 levels

₹70 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

68

66

72

75

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹72 levels

₹2084 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2065

2040

2100

2120

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL advances above ₹2,100 levels

₹231 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

225

219

236

242

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stop-loss at ₹225 levels

₹2649 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2625

2600

2670

2700

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,670 levels

12659 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12610

12550

12700

12750

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,610 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.