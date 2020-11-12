Day Trading Guide for November 12, 2020

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
₹1389 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1400
|
1414
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,375 levels
₹1122 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1108
1090
1135
|
1150
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,135 levels
₹185 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
183
180
187
|
190
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹187 levels
₹72 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
70
68
75
|
78
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹70 levels
₹1996 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2020
|
2040
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,980 levels
₹234 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
230
225
239
|
244
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹230 levels
₹2688 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2665
2640
2710
|
2730
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,710
12755 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12700
12640
12800
|
12850
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 12,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
