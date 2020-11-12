Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 12, 2020

| Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 12, 2020

₹1389 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1360

1400

1414

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,375 levels

₹1122 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1108

1090

1135

1150

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,135 levels

₹185 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

183

180

187

190

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹187 levels

₹72 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

68

75

78

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹70 levels

₹1996 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2020

2040

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,980 levels

₹234 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

230

225

239

244

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹230 levels

₹2688 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2665

2640

2710

2730

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS climbs above ₹2,710

12755 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12700

12640

12800

12850

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 12,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.