₹1767 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1735
1775
1790
Go long on dips at 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1745
₹1860 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1820
1870
1885
Wait for dips. Go long at 1845 with a stop-loss at 1835
₹477 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
474
470
480
483
Go short only below 474. Stop-loss can be placed at 475
₹257 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
255
251
260
263
Go short only below 255. Keep the stop-loss at 256
₹1273 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1265
1235
1290
1315
Go short below 1265. Stop-loss can be kept at 1275
₹848 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
842
834
854
862
Wait for dips. Go long at 843 with a stop-loss at 841
₹4195 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4160
4120
4235
4300
Go long if TCS bounces from 4160. Keep the stop-loss at 4140
24227 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24100
23900
24300
24450
Go long on a break above 24300. Keep the stop-loss at 24260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.