₹1767 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1735

1775

1790

Go long on dips at 1755. Keep the stop-loss at 1745

₹1860 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1820

1870

1885

Wait for dips. Go long at 1845 with a stop-loss at 1835

₹477 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

474

470

480

483

Go short only below 474. Stop-loss can be placed at 475

₹257 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

255

251

260

263

Go short only below 255. Keep the stop-loss at 256

₹1273 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1235

1290

1315

Go short below 1265. Stop-loss can be kept at 1275

₹848 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

842

834

854

862

Wait for dips. Go long at 843 with a stop-loss at 841

₹4195 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4160

4120

4235

4300

Go long if TCS bounces from 4160. Keep the stop-loss at 4140

24227 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24100

23900

24300

24450

Go long on a break above 24300. Keep the stop-loss at 24260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.