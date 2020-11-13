Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 13, 2020

| Updated on November 12, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

₹1371 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1340

1385

1400

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rally above ₹1,385 levels

₹1117 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1108

1090

1130

1145

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,108

₹187 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

183

190

193

The stock of ITC faces a key resistance ahead. Go long on a strong rally above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹71 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

69

67

73

75

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹69 levels

₹1979 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1960

1940

2000

2020

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,000 levels

₹226 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

222

218

231

236

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹231 levels

₹2670 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2650

2630

2710

2740

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,710 levels

12706 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12640

12580

12755

12800

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract move above 12,755 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

