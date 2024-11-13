₹1718 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1670
1735
1765
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1730 with a stop-loss at 1740
₹1868 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1850
1820
1885
1910
Go short only below 1850. Keep the stop-loss at 1860
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
469
465
474
477
Go short now and at 473. Stop-loss can be kept at 475
₹256 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
252
249
259
261
Go short now and at 258. Stop-loss can be placed at 260
₹1273 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1290
1310
Go short now and at 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1295
₹826 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
823
817
830
835
Go short only below 823. Stop-loss can be kept at 825
₹4196 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4160
4120
4220
4250
Go short on a break below 4160. Keep the stop-loss at 4170
23931 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23900
23700
24100
24200
Go short on a break below 23900 with a stop-loss at 23960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
