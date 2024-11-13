₹1718 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1670

1735

1765

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1730 with a stop-loss at 1740

₹1868 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1820

1885

1910

Go short only below 1850. Keep the stop-loss at 1860

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

469

465

474

477

Go short now and at 473. Stop-loss can be kept at 475

₹256 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

249

259

261

Go short now and at 258. Stop-loss can be placed at 260

₹1273 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1290

1310

Go short now and at 1285. Keep the stop-loss at 1295

₹826 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

823

817

830

835

Go short only below 823. Stop-loss can be kept at 825

₹4196 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4160

4120

4220

4250

Go short on a break below 4160. Keep the stop-loss at 4170

23931 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23900

23700

24100

24200

Go short on a break below 23900 with a stop-loss at 23960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

