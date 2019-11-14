Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 14, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1258 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1247

1230

1270

1285

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,247 levels

 

₹691 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

680

670

700

710

The stock breached a key support last session. Go short with a fixed if the stock reverses down from ₹700 levels

 

₹253 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

259

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹256 levels

 

₹138 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

135

132

141

144

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹135 levels

 

₹1472 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1457

1440

1485

1500

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,485 levels

 

₹306 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

300

292

313

322

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹313 levels

 

₹2178 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2155

2135

2200

2220

As long as the stock of TCS trades above ₹2,155 the near-term stance stays positive. Buy in declines

 

11863 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11810

11760

11908

11957

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,908 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

