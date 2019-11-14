Day Trading Guide for November 14, 2019

Flight Jargon
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1258 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1247
1230
1270
1285
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,247 levels
₹691 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
680
670
700
710
The stock breached a key support last session. Go short with a fixed if the stock reverses down from ₹700 levels
₹253 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
259
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹256 levels
₹138 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
135
132
141
144
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹135 levels
₹1472 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1457
1440
1485
1500
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,485 levels
₹306 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
300
292
313
322
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹313 levels
₹2178 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2155
2135
2200
2220
As long as the stock of TCS trades above ₹2,155 the near-term stance stays positive. Buy in declines
11863 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11810
11760
11908
11957
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,908 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
