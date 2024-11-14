₹1681 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1650
1700
1720
Slips below a support; initiate fresh short with stop-loss at 1710.
₹1868 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1855
1840
1880
1900
Stays sideways. Refrain from taking fresh positions at the moment.
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
460
475
480
Short the stock now and on a rally to 478; place a stop-loss at 490.
₹252 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
240
255
260
Go short on the stock if it breaks below 250; stop-loss can be 255.
₹1252 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1220
1270
1285
Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1265; keep a stop-loss at 1285.
₹808 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
785
818
825
Wait for the price to rise to 818 and then sell with stop-loss at 830.
₹4149 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4100
4000
4230
4300
The scrip is stuck in the range of 4100-4230. Stay on the sidelines.
23696 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23500
23400
23850
24000
Initiate short now and on a rally to 23850; keep stop-loss at 24000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
