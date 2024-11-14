₹1681 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1650

1700

1720

Slips below a support; initiate fresh short with stop-loss at 1710.

₹1868 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1855

1840

1880

1900

Stays sideways. Refrain from taking fresh positions at the moment.

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

460

475

480

Short the stock now and on a rally to 478; place a stop-loss at 490.

₹252 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

240

255

260

Go short on the stock if it breaks below 250; stop-loss can be 255.

₹1252 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1220

1270

1285

Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1265; keep a stop-loss at 1285.

₹808 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

785

818

825

Wait for the price to rise to 818 and then sell with stop-loss at 830.

₹4149 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4100

4000

4230

4300

The scrip is stuck in the range of 4100-4230. Stay on the sidelines.

23696 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23500

23400

23850

24000

Initiate short now and on a rally to 23850; keep stop-loss at 24000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

