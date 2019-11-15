Day Trading Guide for November 15, 2019

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1273 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1247
1285
1300
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a stop-loss at ₹1,260 levels
₹705 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
695
685
715
725
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels
₹253 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
259
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹256 levels
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
130
139
142
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹139 levels
₹1463 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1475
1490
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,450 levels
₹306 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
299
292
313
322
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹313 levels
₹2195 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2150
2220
2240
Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,170 levels
11899 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11850
11800
11950
12000
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
