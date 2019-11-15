Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 15, 2019

| Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1273 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1247

1285

1300

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of HDFC Bank with a stop-loss at ₹1,260 levels

 

₹705 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

695

685

715

725

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels

 

₹253 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

259

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹256 levels

 

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

130

139

142

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies with a tight stop-loss at ₹139 levels

 

₹1463 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1475

1490

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,450 levels

 

₹306 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

299

292

313

322

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹313 levels

 

₹2195 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2220

2240

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,170 levels

 

11899 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11850

11800

11950

12000

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 15, 2019
