Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 16, 2021

| Updated on November 15, 2021

₹1555 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1500

1575

1600

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1520 if the stock reverses higher from 1535

 

₹1785 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1780

1760

1800

1820

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795

 

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

241

246

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 235. Stop-loss can be placed at 232

 

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

153

162

166

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 156. Keep the stop-loss at 154

 

₹2575 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2535

2600

2635

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2580 only if the stock breaks above 2600.

 

₹507 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

512

517

Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below 505. Stop-loss can be placed at 508

 

₹3550 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3535

3510

3570

3610

Consolidating above a key support. Go long on dips at 3540. Keep the stop-loss at 3520.

 

18131 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17930

18175

18250

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,920 if the contract bounces back from 18000.

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.