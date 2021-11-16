Day Trading Guide for November 16, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
₹1555 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1500
1575
1600
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1520 if the stock reverses higher from 1535
₹1785 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1780
1760
1800
1820
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 1780. Keep the stop-loss at 1795
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
241
246
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 235. Stop-loss can be placed at 232
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
153
162
166
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 156. Keep the stop-loss at 154
₹2575 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2535
2600
2635
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2580 only if the stock breaks above 2600.
₹507 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
500
512
517
Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below 505. Stop-loss can be placed at 508
₹3550 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3535
3510
3570
3610
Consolidating above a key support. Go long on dips at 3540. Keep the stop-loss at 3520.
18131 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18000
17930
18175
18250
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17,920 if the contract bounces back from 18000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...