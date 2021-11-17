Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 17, 2021

₹1548 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1555

1575

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 1555. Keep the stop-loss at 1580

₹1791 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1775

1750

1805

1835

Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at 1810.

₹235 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

238

240

Immediate outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 237. Stop-loss can be kept at 239

₹158 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

156

153

160

163

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 156. Keep the stop-loss at 154

₹2497 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2400

2535

2565

Outlook has turned bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2555

₹494 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

487

498

502

Coming close to a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 495 only on a break below 492.

₹3548 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3540

3520

3575

3600

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trading signal emerges

17987 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17940

17750

18085

18180

Initiate fresh short positions if the contract breaks below 17940. Keep the stop-loss at 18,020

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

