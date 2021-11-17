Day Trading Guide for November 17, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
₹1548 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1555
|
1575
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 1555. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹1791 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1775
1750
1805
|
1835
Near-term outlook is negative. Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at 1810.
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
238
|
240
Immediate outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 237. Stop-loss can be kept at 239
₹158 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
156
153
160
|
163
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 156. Keep the stop-loss at 154
₹2497 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2400
2535
|
2565
Outlook has turned bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2555
₹494 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
487
498
|
502
Coming close to a support. Go short with a stop-loss at 495 only on a break below 492.
₹3548 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3540
3520
3575
|
3600
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trading signal emerges
17987 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17940
17750
18085
|
18180
Initiate fresh short positions if the contract breaks below 17940. Keep the stop-loss at 18,020
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
