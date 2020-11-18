Day Trading Guide for November 18, 2020

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
₹1408 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1420
|
1435
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels
₹1123 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1110
1100
1133
|
1145
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,110 levels
₹187 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
183
190
|
193
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹185 levels
₹71 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
70
67
73
|
75
Make use of intraday rallies initiate fresh short positions while maintaining stop-loss at ₹73 levels
₹1992 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2015
|
2035
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,015 levels
₹240 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
229
245
|
250
The stock of SBI tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹245
₹2666 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2644
2620
2685
|
2710
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,644 levels
12881 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12820
12760
12940
|
13000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,940 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
