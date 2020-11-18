Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 18, 2020

| Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

₹1408 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1420

1435

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,395 levels

₹1123 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1110

1100

1133

1145

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,110 levels

₹187 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

183

190

193

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹185 levels

₹71 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

67

73

75

Make use of intraday rallies initiate fresh short positions while maintaining stop-loss at ₹73 levels

₹1992 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2015

2035

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,015 levels

₹240 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

234

229

245

250

The stock of SBI tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a rally above ₹245

₹2666 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2644

2620

2685

2710

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹2,644 levels

12881 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12820

12760

12940

13000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,940 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

