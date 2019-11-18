Day Trading Guide For November 19, 2019

Dell XPS 13 7390 review: A sign of success on your desk
₹1262 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1247
1285
|
1300
The stock is trading near a considerable support. Hence initiate fresh long position with tight stop-loss.
₹705 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
695
685
715
|
725
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels
₹250 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
|
259
Since near-term outlook is weak for the stock, sell below the support at ₹250 with tight stop-loss.
₹134 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
130
139
|
142
Short-term view for the stock is bearish and hence initiate short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹139
₹1459 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1458
1450
1475
|
1490
Reliance is trading near a support. Wait and initiate buy orders in the stock above ₹1465 with stop-loss at ₹1455
₹325 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
321
313
330
|
335
The near-term outlook is positive for the stock. But initiate buy only above ₹330 and place stop-loss at ₹325
₹2152 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2170
|
2220
Short-term trend might have turned bearish and so inititate sell order below ₹2150 with stop-loss at ₹2170
11920 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11900
11850
11950
|
12000
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
