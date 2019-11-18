Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 19, 2019

| Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

₹1262 • HDFC Bank

1260

1247

1285

1300

The stock is trading near a considerable support. Hence initiate fresh long position with tight stop-loss.

₹705 • Infosys

695

685

715

725

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels

₹250 • ITC

250

247

256

259

Since near-term outlook is weak for the stock, sell below the support at ₹250 with tight stop-loss.

₹134 • ONGC

133

130

139

142

Short-term view for the stock is bearish and hence initiate short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹139

₹1459 • Reliance Ind.

1458

1450

1475

1490

Reliance is trading near a support. Wait and initiate buy orders in the stock above ₹1465 with stop-loss at ₹1455

₹325 • SBI

321

313

330

335

The near-term outlook is positive for the stock. But initiate buy only above ₹330 and place stop-loss at ₹325

₹2152 • TCS

2150

2130

2170

2220

Short-term trend might have turned bearish and so inititate sell order below ₹2150 with stop-loss at ₹2170

11920 • Nifty 50 Futures

11900

11850

11950

12000

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

