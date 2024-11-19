₹1705 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1670
1725
1745
Go short only below 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1710
₹1811 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1795
1770
1825
1850
Go short only below 1795. Keep the stop-loss at 1805
₹467 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
462
457
469
472
Go short now and at 468. Stop-loss can be kept at 471
₹251 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
248
245
254
260
Go short only below 248. Stop-loss can be placed at 249
₹1261 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1240
1275
1300
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading the stock
₹814 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
804
818
822
Go long only above 818. Stop-loss can be kept at 816
₹4020 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3990
3950
4040
4060
Go short on a break below 3990. Keep the stop-loss at 4005
23513 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23400
23200
23650
23750
Go short on a break below 23400 with a stop-loss at 23450
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
