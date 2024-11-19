₹1705 • HDFC Bank

1700

1670

1725

1745

Go short only below 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1710

₹1811 • Infosys

1795

1770

1825

1850

Go short only below 1795. Keep the stop-loss at 1805

₹467 • ITC

462

457

469

472

Go short now and at 468. Stop-loss can be kept at 471

₹251 • ONGC

248

245

254

260

Go short only below 248. Stop-loss can be placed at 249

₹1261 • Reliance Ind.

1250

1240

1275

1300

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading the stock

₹814 • SBI

810

804

818

822

Go long only above 818. Stop-loss can be kept at 816

₹4020 • TCS

3990

3950

4040

4060

Go short on a break below 3990. Keep the stop-loss at 4005

23513 • Nifty 50 Futures

23400

23200

23650

23750

Go short on a break below 23400 with a stop-loss at 23450

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

