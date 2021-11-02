Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 2, 2021

| Updated on November 01, 2021

₹1609 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1540

1620

1645

Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and initiate fresh short positions at 1615 with a stop-loss at 1640

₹1701 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1660

1730

1755

Near-term outlook positive. Go long now and on dips at 1685. Stop-loss can be placed at 1670.

₹227 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

223

218

229

233

There is room for further fall. Go short at 228 and accumulate at 232. Keep the stop-loss at 234

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

156

159

Outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 150 with a stop-loss at 149

₹2538 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2470

2560

2600

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2515

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

506

500

520

527

Immediate outlook is positive. Go short now and on dips at 508. Stop-loss can be kept at 504.

₹3482 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3440

3400

3515

3565

Bouncing-back but resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 3515 with a stop-loss at 3485.

18017 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17850

17670

18200

18330

On a corrective rally. Wait for further rise and go short at 18,190. Keep the stop-loss at 18,260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 02, 2021

technical analysis
