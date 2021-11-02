Day Trading Guide for November 2, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
₹1609 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1540
1620
|
1645
Resistance ahead. Wait for a rise and initiate fresh short positions at 1615 with a stop-loss at 1640
₹1701 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1660
1730
|
1755
Near-term outlook positive. Go long now and on dips at 1685. Stop-loss can be placed at 1670.
₹227 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
223
218
229
|
233
There is room for further fall. Go short at 228 and accumulate at 232. Keep the stop-loss at 234
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
156
|
159
Outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 150 with a stop-loss at 149
₹2538 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2470
2560
|
2600
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2515
₹515 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
506
500
520
|
527
Immediate outlook is positive. Go short now and on dips at 508. Stop-loss can be kept at 504.
₹3482 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3440
3400
3515
|
3565
Bouncing-back but resistance ahead. Go long only on a break above 3515 with a stop-loss at 3485.
18017 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17850
17670
18200
|
18330
On a corrective rally. Wait for further rise and go short at 18,190. Keep the stop-loss at 18,260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...