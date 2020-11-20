Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 20, 2020

| Updated on November 19, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

₹1374 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1390

1400

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reveres down from ₹1,390 levels

₹1096 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1085

1070

1110

1123

Make use of intraday rallies initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,110 levels

₹187 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

181

190

193

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹190

₹72 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

68

74

76

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹70 levels

₹1972 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1930

1990

2010

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,990 levels

₹239 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

230

245

252

The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short with a fixed stop-loss at ₹245 levels

₹2637 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2620

2600

2660

2680

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2660 levels

12777 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12700

12620

12835

12900

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 12,835 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

