₹1742 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1730
1710
1765
1785
Go long on the stock if the price dips to 1730; stop-loss at 1710.
₹1825 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1760
1850
1880
Initiate short positions on the break of 1800; stop-loss at 1825.
₹467 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
462
456
475
485
Short the stock now and on a rally to 475; place a stop-loss at 485.
₹247 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
242
230
250
256
Go short on the stock now and at 250; place stop-loss at 256.
₹1241 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1180
1265
1285
Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1265; keep a stop-loss at 1285.
₹802 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
785
820
820
Go short on the stock if it breaks below 800; stop-loss at 820.
₹4039 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4000
3920
4100
4230
Initiate short positions on the break of 4000; stop-loss at 4050.
23535 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23500
23200
23750
23900
Initiate short now and on a rally to 23700; keep stop-loss at 24000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.