₹1742 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1730

1710

1765

1785

Go long on the stock if the price dips to 1730; stop-loss at 1710.

₹1825 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1760

1850

1880

Initiate short positions on the break of 1800; stop-loss at 1825.

₹467 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

462

456

475

485

Short the stock now and on a rally to 475; place a stop-loss at 485.

₹247 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

242

230

250

256

Go short on the stock now and at 250; place stop-loss at 256.

₹1241 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1180

1265

1285

Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1265; keep a stop-loss at 1285.

₹802 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

785

820

820

Go short on the stock if it breaks below 800; stop-loss at 820.

₹4039 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4000

3920

4100

4230

Initiate short positions on the break of 4000; stop-loss at 4050.

23535 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23500

23200

23750

23900

Initiate short now and on a rally to 23700; keep stop-loss at 24000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

