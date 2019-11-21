Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 22, 2019

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

₹1283 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1268

1255

1295

1310

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,268 levels

₹713 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

705

695

722

732

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹705 levels

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

Last session, the stock of ITC breached a key support at ₹250. Make use of intra-day rallies to sell with a fixed stop-loss

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹134 levels

₹1537 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1505

1550

1565

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,520 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

315

336

343

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹336 levels

₹2117 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2060

2140

2160

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,140 levels

11974 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11920

11870

12020

12070

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 12,020 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

