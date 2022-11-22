₹1597 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1530
1640
1700
Sell the stock with stop-loss at 1615.
₹1567 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1500
1580
1610
Short with a stop-loss at 1585.
₹337 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
335
325
345
360
Buy above 340; stop-loss at 330.
₹135 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
130
140
145
Buy on a dip to 134; stop-loss at 130.
₹2550 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2500
2570
2635
Go long above 2570; stop-loss at 2540.
₹598 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
584
605
620
Stuck in the range of 596 - 605. Don't trade.
₹3282 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3244
3200
3325
3366
Short now and at 3300; stop-loss at 3350.
18194 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18125
18050
18300
18360
Short now and at 18250; stop-loss at 18300.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Published on November 22, 2022
Related Topics
COMMENT NOW
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.