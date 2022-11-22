₹1597 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1530

1640

1700

Sell the stock with stop-loss at 1615.

₹1567 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1500

1580

1610

Short with a stop-loss at 1585.

₹337 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

325

345

360

Buy above 340; stop-loss at 330.

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

130

140

145

Buy on a dip to 134; stop-loss at 130.

₹2550 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2500

2570

2635

Go long above 2570; stop-loss at 2540.

₹598 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

584

605

620

Stuck in the range of 596 - 605. Don't trade.

₹3282 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3244

3200

3325

3366

Short now and at 3300; stop-loss at 3350.

18194 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18125

18050

18300

18360

Short now and at 18250; stop-loss at 18300.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

