₹1742 • HDFC Bank

1730

1710

1765

1785

Go long on the stock if the price dips to 1730; stop-loss at 1710.

₹1834 • Infosys

1800

1760

1850

1880

Initiate short positions on the break of 1800; stop-loss at 1825.

₹457 • ITC

456

445

462

475

Short the stock if it slips below the base of 456; stop-loss at 465.

₹243 • ONGC

242

230

250

256

Go short on the stock if it falls below 242; place stop-loss at 250.

₹1223 • Reliance Ind.

1200

1180

1240

1265

Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1240; keep a stop-loss at 1265.

₹780 • SBI

768

750

800

820

Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹4059 • TCS

4000

3920

4100

4230

Initiate short positions on the break of 4000; stop-loss at 4050.

23350 • Nifty 50 Futures

23200

23100

23500

23650

Initiate short now and on a rally to 23500; keep stop-loss at 23650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

