₹1742 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1730
1710
1765
1785
Go long on the stock if the price dips to 1730; stop-loss at 1710.
₹1834 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1760
1850
1880
Initiate short positions on the break of 1800; stop-loss at 1825.
₹457 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
456
445
462
475
Short the stock if it slips below the base of 456; stop-loss at 465.
₹243 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
242
230
250
256
Go short on the stock if it falls below 242; place stop-loss at 250.
₹1223 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1180
1240
1265
Sell the stock now and on a rise to 1240; keep a stop-loss at 1265.
₹780 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
750
800
820
Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹4059 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4000
3920
4100
4230
Initiate short positions on the break of 4000; stop-loss at 4050.
23350 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23200
23100
23500
23650
Initiate short now and on a rally to 23500; keep stop-loss at 23650.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.