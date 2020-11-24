Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 24, 2020

| Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 24, 2020

₹1394 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1365

1420

1435

The stock is in consolidation phase after a rally. Buy the stock with tight stop if it breaks out of ₹1,400

₹1139 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1115

1100

1150

1186

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,150

₹190 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

183

192

198

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹192

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

70

80

84

As the stock has breached a hurdle, fresh buys can be initiated in intraday dips with stop-loss at 74

₹1950 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1840

2015

2050

Since the stock of RIL struggles to build a rally, short it on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,000

₹238 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

230

246

253

The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. So, go short with a fixed stop-loss at ₹246

₹2724 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2650

2750

2800

Since ₹2,750 is a resistance, initiate fresh buys with stop-loss at ₹2,700 if stock moves past ₹2,750

12941 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12900

12830

12950

13000

Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 12,900 if the contract breaches the resistance at 12,950

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
