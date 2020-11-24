Day Trading Guide for November 24, 2020

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
₹1394 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1365
1420
|
1435
The stock is in consolidation phase after a rally. Buy the stock with tight stop if it breaks out of ₹1,400
₹1139 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1115
1100
1150
|
1186
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,150
₹190 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
183
192
|
198
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹192
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
70
80
|
84
As the stock has breached a hurdle, fresh buys can be initiated in intraday dips with stop-loss at 74
₹1950 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1840
2015
|
2050
Since the stock of RIL struggles to build a rally, short it on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,000
₹238 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
230
246
|
253
The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. So, go short with a fixed stop-loss at ₹246
₹2724 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2675
2650
2750
|
2800
Since ₹2,750 is a resistance, initiate fresh buys with stop-loss at ₹2,700 if stock moves past ₹2,750
12941 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12900
12830
12950
|
13000
Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at 12,900 if the contract breaches the resistance at 12,950
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
