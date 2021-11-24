Day Trading Guide for November 24, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
₹1517 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1470
1525
|
1555
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1530
₹1728 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1690
1750
|
1785
Outlook is bearish. Wait for a rise to go short at 1940. Stop-loss can be placed at 1765
₹232 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
229
225
235
|
241
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 231 only if the stock breaks below 229
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
|
152
Go short if the stock reverses lower from the resistance at 148. Keep the stop-loss at 151
₹2390 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2355
2325
2400
|
2450
Initiate fresh long positions only if RIL breaks above 2400. Stop-loss can be placed at 2375
₹493 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
489
480
498
|
507
Overall trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 497. Keep the stop-loss at 502
₹3472 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3500
|
3535
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3465 only if the stock breaks below 3450.
17490 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17400
17250
17680
|
17830
On a corrective rally. Wait for a rise to go short at 17630. Keep the stop-loss at 17760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
