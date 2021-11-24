Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 24, 2021

| Updated on November 23, 2021

₹1517 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1470

1525

1555

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh short positions at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 1530

₹1728 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1690

1750

1785

Outlook is bearish. Wait for a rise to go short at 1940. Stop-loss can be placed at 1765

₹232 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

229

225

235

241

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 231 only if the stock breaks below 229

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

152

Go short if the stock reverses lower from the resistance at 148. Keep the stop-loss at 151

₹2390 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2355

2325

2400

2450

Initiate fresh long positions only if RIL breaks above 2400. Stop-loss can be placed at 2375

₹493 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

489

480

498

507

Overall trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 497. Keep the stop-loss at 502

₹3472 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3500

3535

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3465 only if the stock breaks below 3450.

17490 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17400

17250

17680

17830

On a corrective rally. Wait for a rise to go short at 17630. Keep the stop-loss at 17760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.