₹1599 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1605
1630
Go long on a break above 1605 with a stop-loss at 1590
₹1583 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1560
1590
1600
Go short with a stop-loss at 1590 on a break below 1575.
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
338
335
342
345
Go long on dips at 338. Stop-loss can be kept at 336
₹137 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
136
134
139
141
Take fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 135
₹2556 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2540
2520
2570
2590
Can fall more. Go short now. Keep the stop-loss at 2580
₹608 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
604
600
610
616
Go short on a break below 604 with a stop-loss at 606
₹3310 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3290
3270
3320
3360
Initiate fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 3325
18269 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18200
18150
18310
18360
Go short now and also at 18290. Stop-loss can be kept at 18330
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.