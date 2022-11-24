₹1599 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1605

1630

Go long on a break above 1605 with a stop-loss at 1590

₹1583 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1560

1590

1600

Go short with a stop-loss at 1590 on a break below 1575.

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

338

335

342

345

Go long on dips at 338. Stop-loss can be kept at 336

₹137 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

134

139

141

Take fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 135

₹2556 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2540

2520

2570

2590

Can fall more. Go short now. Keep the stop-loss at 2580

₹608 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

604

600

610

616

Go short on a break below 604 with a stop-loss at 606

₹3310 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3290

3270

3320

3360

Initiate fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 3325

18269 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18200

18150

18310

18360

Go short now and also at 18290. Stop-loss can be kept at 18330

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

