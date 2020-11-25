Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 25, 2020

| Updated on November 24, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

₹1438 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1470

1485

As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be initiated in dips with stop-loss at ₹1,415

₹1140 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1115

1100

1150

1186

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,150

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

186

198

206

Since the stock of ITC has rallied above a resistance level, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹192

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

70

80

84

As the stock has breached a hurdle, fresh buys can be initiated in intraday dips with stop-loss at 74

₹1964 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1840

2015

2050

Since the stock of RIL struggles to build a rally, short it on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹2,000

₹243 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

235

246

253

Bulls seem to be gaining traction; hence, go long in the stock above ₹240 with stop-loss at ₹238

₹2722 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2650

2750

2800

Since ₹2,750 is a resistance, initiate fresh buys with stop-loss at ₹2,700 if stock moves past ₹2,750

13080 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

13000

12960

13100

13200

Uptrend looks steady and hence initiate fresh longs in intraday declines with stop-loss at 13,000

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
