Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 25, 2021

| Updated on November 24, 2021

₹1518 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1470

1525

1555

Price action indicates more decline. Short the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,530

₹1696 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1662

1640

1720

1745

Outlook is bearish. One can sell the stock on intraday rallies and keep stop-loss at ₹1,745

₹228 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

222

216

230

235

The stock looks set to depreciate more and so, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹232

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

143

155

159

Scrip is now trading around a strong hurdle. Short the stock with stop-loss at ₹159

₹2351 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2260

2400

2450

Stock looks bearish but trading on a support. So, sell below ₹2,330; stop-loss at ₹2,400

₹493 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

484

470

500

507

Overall trend is down. Short the stock at current level with stop-loss at ₹502

₹3443 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3390

3310

3500

3535

Though the scrip is bearish, ₹3,390 is a support. Sell the stock below ₹3,390 with stop-loss at ₹3,440

17408 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17350

17280

17430

17500

Bears seem to have come back. Initiate shorts on rallies with stop-loss at 17,500

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 25, 2021

technical analysis
