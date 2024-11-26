₹1785 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1755

1720

1790

1825

Go long only above 1790. Keep the stop-loss at 1780

₹1889 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1850

1920

1980

Go long only above 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1910

₹477 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

468

483

487

Go long only above 483. Stop-loss can be kept at 481

₹258 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

252

261

266

Go long only above 261. Stop-loss can be placed at 259

₹1288 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1250

1305

1325

Go long on a break above 1305 with a stop-loss at 1295

₹845 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

842

830

850

855

Go long only above 850. Stop-loss can be kept at 848

₹4315 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4300

4260

4365

4400

Go long now and on dips at 4305. Keep the stop-loss at 4290

24301 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24130

23980

24360

24500

Go long on a break above 24360. Keep the stop-loss at 24310

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.