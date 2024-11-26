₹1785 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1755
1720
1790
1825
Go long only above 1790. Keep the stop-loss at 1780
₹1889 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1850
1920
1980
Go long only above 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1910
₹477 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
472
468
483
487
Go long only above 483. Stop-loss can be kept at 481
₹258 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
252
261
266
Go long only above 261. Stop-loss can be placed at 259
₹1288 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1250
1305
1325
Go long on a break above 1305 with a stop-loss at 1295
₹845 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
842
830
850
855
Go long only above 850. Stop-loss can be kept at 848
₹4315 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4300
4260
4365
4400
Go long now and on dips at 4305. Keep the stop-loss at 4290
24301 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24130
23980
24360
24500
Go long on a break above 24360. Keep the stop-loss at 24310
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
