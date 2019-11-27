Day Trading Guide for November 27, 2019

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1275 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1262
1252
1285
1310
The stock is stuck between ₹1262 and ₹1285, but with bullish bias. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1260
₹690 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
722
732
Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it stays within a range. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705
₹249 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
250
252
The stock of ITC is in a short-term bear trend. Hence, initiate short position on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
ONGC is witnessing a strong bearish momentum and so one can sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹135
₹1560 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1570
1600
Though the stock is in uptrend, initiate fresh long positions only if RIL breaks out of ₹1570 with stop-loss at ₹1540
₹335 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
328
340
346
SBI is in bull trend since October and so make use of the declines to buy the stock. Place stop-loss at ₹328
₹2046 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2025
2060
2100
The stock of TCS is in a considerable downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075
12098 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12050
12000
12137
12162
The index futures is bullish even if it softened after the breakout. Buy the contract on dips with stop-loss at 12,030
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
