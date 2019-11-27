Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 27, 2019

| Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1275 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1262

1252

1285

1310

The stock is stuck between ₹1262 and ₹1285, but with bullish bias. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1260

 

₹690 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

722

732

Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it stays within a range. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705

 

₹249 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

250

252

The stock of ITC is in a short-term bear trend. Hence, initiate short position on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252

 

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

ONGC is witnessing a strong bearish momentum and so one can sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹135

 

₹1560 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1570

1600

Though the stock is in uptrend, initiate fresh long positions only if RIL breaks out of ₹1570 with stop-loss at ₹1540

 

₹335 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

328

340

346

SBI is in bull trend since October and so make use of the declines to buy the stock. Place stop-loss at ₹328

 

₹2046 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2025

2060

2100

The stock of TCS is in a considerable downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075

 

12098 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12050

12000

12137

12162

The index futures is bullish even if it softened after the breakout. Buy the contract on dips with stop-loss at 12,030

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

