Day Trading Guide for November 27, 2020

Will Magnite be Nissan's Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1393
1438
|
1450
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,438 levels
₹1113 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1088
1125
|
1136
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,100 levels
₹194 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
197
|
200
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹197 levels
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
76
82
|
85
Make use of intraday dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹78 levels
₹1953 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1930
1910
1975
|
2000
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,975
₹245 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
234
250
|
256
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹240 levels
₹2720 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2670
2743
|
2765
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,743 levels
12986 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12940
12890
13050
|
13105
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 13,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
