Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 27, 2020

| Updated on November 26, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

₹1426 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1393

1438

1450

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,438 levels

₹1113 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1088

1125

1136

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,100 levels

₹194 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

197

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹197 levels

₹80 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

76

82

85

Make use of intraday dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹78 levels

₹1953 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1910

1975

2000

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,975

₹245 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

234

250

256

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹240 levels

₹2720 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2670

2743

2765

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS rallies above ₹2,743 levels

12986 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12940

12890

13050

13105

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 13,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

