₹1785 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1770

1760

1800

1820

Likely to appreciate. Go long on the stock with a stop-loss at 1760.

₹1921 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1875

1950

1975

Go long now and on a dip to 1900; place a stop-loss at 1875.

₹476 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

460

480

490

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 480; keep a stop-loss at 470.

₹254 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

245

260

265

Initiate fresh long positions at current level with stop-loss at 250.

₹1295 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1260

1300

1330

Buy the stock and on a dip to 1280; maintain a stop-loss at 1260.

₹839 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

835

815

850

860

Looks set to rally; go long on the stock with a stop-loss at 820.

₹4351 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4280

4200

4430

4500

Buy the scrip now and on a dip to 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4200.

24205 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24100

23920

24350

24650

Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24350; keep stop-loss at 24200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.