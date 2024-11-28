₹1811 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1770
1820
1850
But the stock now and on a dip to 1785; keep a stop-loss at 1765.
₹1924 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1915
1885
1940
1970
Set to appreciate from here; go long with a stop-loss at 1900.
₹476 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
472
460
480
490
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 480; keep a stop-loss at 470.
₹254 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
252
245
260
265
Initiate fresh long positions at current level with stop-loss at 250.
₹1292 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1260
1300
1330
Buy the stock and on a dip to 1280; maintain a stop-loss at 1260.
₹834 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
825
800
850
860
Looks set to rally; go long on the stock with a stop-loss at 820.
₹4332 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4280
4200
4430
4500
Buy the scrip now and on a dip to 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.
24309 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24100
23850
24360
24650
Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24360; keep stop-loss at 24200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.