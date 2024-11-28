₹1811 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1770

1820

1850

But the stock now and on a dip to 1785; keep a stop-loss at 1765.

₹1924 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1915

1885

1940

1970

Set to appreciate from here; go long with a stop-loss at 1900.

₹476 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

460

480

490

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 480; keep a stop-loss at 470.

₹254 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

252

245

260

265

Initiate fresh long positions at current level with stop-loss at 250.

₹1292 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1260

1300

1330

Buy the stock and on a dip to 1280; maintain a stop-loss at 1260.

₹834 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

825

800

850

860

Looks set to rally; go long on the stock with a stop-loss at 820.

₹4332 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4280

4200

4430

4500

Buy the scrip now and on a dip to 4280; keep a stop-loss at 4250.

24309 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24100

23850

24360

24650

Initiate fresh buys if it surpasses 24360; keep stop-loss at 24200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

