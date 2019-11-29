Day Trading Guide for November 29, 2019

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1265 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1277
1290
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,277 levels
₹701 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
710
720
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹690 levels
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
252
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹243 levels
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
130
127
136
139
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹136 levels
₹1579 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1565
1500
1595
1610
The near-term stance stays positive as long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,565 levels. Buy in dips
₹348 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
343
335
355
362
The stock of SBI faces a key resistance ahead. Traders should tread with caution at this junction
₹2077 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
2125
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,100 levels
12145 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12095
12040
12200
12250
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
