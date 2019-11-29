Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 29, 2019

| Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1265 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1277

1290

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,277 levels

 

₹701 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

710

720

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹690 levels

 

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹243 levels

 

₹133 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

130

127

136

139

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹136 levels

 

₹1579 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1565

1500

1595

1610

The near-term stance stays positive as long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,565 levels. Buy in dips

 

₹348 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

343

335

355

362

The stock of SBI faces a key resistance ahead. Traders should tread with caution at this junction

 

₹2077 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2125

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,100 levels

 

12145 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12095

12040

12200

12250

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,200 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

