Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 3, 2021

| Updated on November 02, 2021

₹1605 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1570

1620

1640

Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹1699 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1655

1710

1730

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1710. Stop-loss can be kept at 1690

₹226 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

223

218

227

230

Can see a fresh fall within the downtrend. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 228.

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

147

155

160

Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2503 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2495

2450

2550

2600

Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 2495. Keep the stop-loss at 2515

₹522 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

517

510

525

529

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 518. Stop-loss can be kept at 515

₹3484 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3515

3600

Initiate fresh long positions only if TCS breaks above 3515. Keep the stop-loss at 3490

17923 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17850

17750

18040

18200

There is room for a rise. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,940 only on a break above 18040

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 03, 2021

