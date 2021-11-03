Day Trading Guide for November 3, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
₹1605 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1570
1620
|
1640
Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹1699 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1655
1710
|
1730
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1710. Stop-loss can be kept at 1690
₹226 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
223
218
227
|
230
Can see a fresh fall within the downtrend. Go short at current levels with a tight stop-loss at 228.
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
147
155
|
160
Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2503 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2495
2450
2550
|
2600
Hovers above a support. Go short if the stock breaks below 2495. Keep the stop-loss at 2515
₹522 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
517
510
525
|
529
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 518. Stop-loss can be kept at 515
₹3484 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3515
|
3600
Initiate fresh long positions only if TCS breaks above 3515. Keep the stop-loss at 3490
17923 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17850
17750
18040
|
18200
There is room for a rise. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,940 only on a break above 18040
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
