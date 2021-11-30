Day Trading Guide for November 30, 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
₹1499 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1465
1510
|
1535
Hovers above a support. Go short on a break below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1696 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1660
1715
|
1750
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1705 only if the stock breaks below 1690.
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
217
226
|
230
Wait for a break below 220 to initiate fresh short position. Stop-loss can be kept at 223
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
135
146
|
149
Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹2438 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2350
2450
|
2490
Has reversed down from the resistance. Take fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2475
₹466 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
454
476
|
483
Downtrend is intact. Go short now and also on rallies at 473. Keep the stop-loss at 479
₹3504 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3550
|
3575
Range bound. Wait for rise and go short at 3545 and 3570. Stop-loss can be kept at 3595
17093 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16650
17280
|
17430
Make use of rallies to go short at 17190 and 17260. Keep the stop-loss at 17320
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...