Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 30, 2021

| Updated on November 29, 2021

₹1499 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1465

1510

1535

Hovers above a support. Go short on a break below 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹1696 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1660

1715

1750

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1705 only if the stock breaks below 1690.

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

217

226

230

Wait for a break below 220 to initiate fresh short position. Stop-loss can be kept at 223

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

135

146

149

Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2438 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2350

2450

2490

Has reversed down from the resistance. Take fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 2475

₹466 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

454

476

483

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and also on rallies at 473. Keep the stop-loss at 479

₹3504 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3550

3575

Range bound. Wait for rise and go short at 3545 and 3570. Stop-loss can be kept at 3595

17093 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16650

17280

17430

Make use of rallies to go short at 17190 and 17260. Keep the stop-loss at 17320

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 30, 2021

