₹1598 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1540
1610
1630
Go short on a break below 1590 with a stop-loss at 1605
₹1628 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1595
1640
1655
Go short now and at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹342 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
340
338
345
348
Go long now and at 341. Stop-loss can be kept at 339
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
137
141
143
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock now
₹2711 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2695
2665
2740
2770
Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2685
₹608 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
603
599
612
615
Go short now and at 611. Keep the stop-loss at 614
₹3397 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3410
3430
Go short only on a break below 3380 with a stop-loss at 3395
18731 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18670
18600
18800
18850
Wait for dips. Go long at 18680. Keep the stop-loss at 18620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
