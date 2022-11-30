₹1598 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1540

1610

1630

Go short on a break below 1590 with a stop-loss at 1605

₹1628 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1595

1640

1655

Go short now and at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹342 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

340

338

345

348

Go long now and at 341. Stop-loss can be kept at 339

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

137

141

143

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock now

₹2711 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2695

2665

2740

2770

Take fresh longs now. Keep a tight stop-loss at 2685

₹608 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

603

599

612

615

Go short now and at 611. Keep the stop-loss at 614

₹3397 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3410

3430

Go short only on a break below 3380 with a stop-loss at 3395

18731 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18670

18600

18800

18850

Wait for dips. Go long at 18680. Keep the stop-loss at 18620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   