Day Trading Guide for November 5, 2020

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
₹1257 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1225
1275
|
1290
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,240 levels
₹1094 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1080
1065
1107
|
1120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,107
₹169 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
164
172
|
175
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹167 levels
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
64
62
68
|
70
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹64 levels
₹1913 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1885
1860
1927
|
1960
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,885 levels
₹207 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
195
213
|
218
As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹200, the near-term stance stays positive. Buy on declines
₹2653 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2625
2600
2680
|
2710
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,625 levels
11907 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11850
11790
11960
|
12015
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,850 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
