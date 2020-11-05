Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 5, 2020

| Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 05, 2020

₹1257 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1225

1275

1290

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,240 levels

₹1094 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1080

1065

1107

1120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,107

₹169 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

172

175

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹167 levels

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

62

68

70

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹64 levels

₹1913 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1885

1860

1927

1960

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,885 levels

₹207 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

195

213

218

As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹200, the near-term stance stays positive. Buy on declines

₹2653 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2625

2600

2680

2710

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,625 levels

11907 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11850

11790

11960

12015

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,850 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

