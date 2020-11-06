Day Trading Guide for November 6, 2020

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
₹1269 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1255
1240
1285
|
1300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels
₹1103 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1090
1080
1113
|
1125
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,113 levels
₹174 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
169
178
|
181
The stock tests a key resistance at ₹175 levels. Go long on a strong rally above this level with a fixed stop-loss
₹67 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
65
63
69
|
71
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹69 levels
₹1955 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1925
1900
1975
|
1990
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,925 levels
₹218 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
206
225
|
230
Following a sharp rally recently, the stock of SBI tests a resistance at current levels. Tread with caution
₹2687 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2660
2630
2710
|
2740
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2710 levels
12143 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12090
12030
12200
|
12260
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,090 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...