Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for November 6, 2020

| Updated on November 05, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

₹1269 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1255

1240

1285

1300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels

₹1103 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1090

1080

1113

1125

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys fails to move beyond ₹1,113 levels

₹174 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

169

178

181

The stock tests a key resistance at ₹175 levels. Go long on a strong rally above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

65

63

69

71

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹69 levels

₹1955 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1925

1900

1975

1990

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,925 levels

₹218 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

206

225

230

Following a sharp rally recently, the stock of SBI tests a resistance at current levels. Tread with caution

₹2687 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2660

2630

2710

2740

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2710 levels

12143 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12090

12030

12200

12260

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,090 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 06, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.