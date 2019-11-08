Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For November 8, 2019

| Updated on November 07, 2019 Published on November 08, 2019

₹1263 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1240

1265

1282

The stock looks to be gaining ground and hence one can initate long in dips with a tight stop-loss.

₹720 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

710

700

736

760

The near-term outlook is positive. One can buy the stock on declines with a tight stop-loss.

₹265 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

257

269

272

Short-term outlook is bullish and declines can be used to go long with stop loss at ₹262 levels.

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

138

149

152

The stock extended the correction, but trend is still bullish. Initiate long positions with stop-loss below ₹140.

₹1458 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1460

1484

RIL may have resumed its uptrend and so one can go long on dips in the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1430 levels

₹318 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

312

303

327

335

The stock is in a consolidation phase. Since the trend in bullish, initiate long positions with a tight stop-loss.

₹2185 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2180

2160

2220

2240

Downtrend seems to be arrested by the support at ₹2180. Short the stock only if it depreciates below ₹2180.

12047 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12000

11966

12050

12100

The contract comfortably closes above critical resistance. One can initiate long positions with stop loss at 12,000 levels.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on November 08, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7