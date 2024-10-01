₹1732 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1695

1745

1770

Go long on bounce from 1715 with a stop-loss at 1705

₹1876 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1845

1905

1920

Go short only below 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1880

₹518 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

512

520

525

Go long only above 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 518

₹298 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

292

288

302

307

Wait for dips. Go long at 293 with a stop-loss at 291

₹2954 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2910

2980

3010

Go long on dips at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2935

₹788 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

786

781

794

799

Go short below 786. Stop-loss can be placed at 788

₹4268 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4260

4230

4290

4305

Go short only on a break below 4260 with a stop-loss at 4270

25990 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25950

25870

26130

26300

Go short on a break below 25950. Keep the stop-loss at 25980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

