₹1732 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1695
1745
1770
Go long on bounce from 1715 with a stop-loss at 1705
₹1876 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1845
1905
1920
Go short only below 1870. Keep the stop-loss at 1880
₹518 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
515
512
520
525
Go long only above 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 518
₹298 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
292
288
302
307
Wait for dips. Go long at 293 with a stop-loss at 291
₹2954 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2910
2980
3010
Go long on dips at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2935
₹788 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
786
781
794
799
Go short below 786. Stop-loss can be placed at 788
₹4268 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4260
4230
4290
4305
Go short only on a break below 4260 with a stop-loss at 4270
25990 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25950
25870
26130
26300
Go short on a break below 25950. Keep the stop-loss at 25980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
