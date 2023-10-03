₹1526 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1515
1490
1540
1560
Go short only below 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹1435 • Infosys
COMMENT
1415
1400
1450
1470
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1445 with a stop-loss at 1455
₹444 • ITC
COMMENT
439
435
447
450
Go long on dips at 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 438
₹192 • ONGC
COMMENT
190
188
194
196
Go long now and at 191. Keep the stop-loss at 189
₹2346 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2320
2300
2385
2400
Wait for dips. Go long at 2325 with a stop-loss at 2310
₹599 • SBI
COMMENT
595
591
600
603
Go long only above 600. Stop-loss can be kept at 599
₹3531 • TCS
COMMENT
3515
3490
3540
3570
Go long on a bounce from 3515. Keep the stop-loss at 3505
19714 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
19640
19570
19830
19920
Go long only on a break above 19830 with a stop-loss at 19780
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
