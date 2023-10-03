₹1526 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1490

1540

1560

Go short only below 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹1435 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1450

1470

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1445 with a stop-loss at 1455

₹444 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

439

435

447

450

Go long on dips at 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 438

₹192 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

188

194

196

Go long now and at 191. Keep the stop-loss at 189

₹2346 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2320

2300

2385

2400

Wait for dips. Go long at 2325 with a stop-loss at 2310

₹599 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

595

591

600

603

Go long only above 600. Stop-loss can be kept at 599

₹3531 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3515

3490

3540

3570

Go long on a bounce from 3515. Keep the stop-loss at 3505

19714 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19640

19570

19830

19920

Go long only on a break above 19830 with a stop-loss at 19780

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

