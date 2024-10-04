₹1682 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1640

1715

1730

Go short if the price rises to 1700; keep stop-loss at 1720.

₹1893 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1920

1950

Stock moving in a sideways pattern. Refrain from trading.

₹513 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

500

515

525

Short the stock if it slips below 508; place stop-loss at 515.

₹292 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

275

300

305

Short if the support at 290 is breached; stop-loss at 295.

₹2815 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2775

2650

2850

2900

Go short now and on a rally to 2850; stop-loss can be at 2900.

₹794 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

780

765

800

815

Do not initiate trades as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹4234 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4200

4130

4290

4340

Consider fresh shorts on a fall below 4200; stop-loss at 4250.

25478 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25450

25250

25600

25850

Short the contract if it falls below 25450; stop-loss at 25520.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics