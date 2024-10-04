₹1682 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1640
1715
1730
Go short if the price rises to 1700; keep stop-loss at 1720.
₹1893 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1850
1920
1950
Stock moving in a sideways pattern. Refrain from trading.
₹513 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
500
515
525
Short the stock if it slips below 508; place stop-loss at 515.
₹292 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
290
275
300
305
Short if the support at 290 is breached; stop-loss at 295.
₹2815 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2775
2650
2850
2900
Go short now and on a rally to 2850; stop-loss can be at 2900.
₹794 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
780
765
800
815
Do not initiate trades as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹4234 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4200
4130
4290
4340
Consider fresh shorts on a fall below 4200; stop-loss at 4250.
25478 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25450
25250
25600
25850
Short the contract if it falls below 25450; stop-loss at 25520.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
